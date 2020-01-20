High-demand careers in focus at TAFE NSW Infofest

GO FOR IT: Considering learning a new skill this year? Visit your local TAFE NSW facility between 20-24 January or www.tafensw.edu.au for further information and online information sessions. Pictured is Jon McMillan working on a game.

GO FOR IT: Considering learning a new skill this year? Visit your local TAFE NSW facility between 20-24 January or www.tafensw.edu.au for further information and online information sessions. Pictured is Jon McMillan working on a game.

TAFE NSW Regional General Manager Marie Larkings says school-leavers exploring their vocational education options should check out next week’s TAFE NSW Lismore, Ballina and Casino InfoFests.

“Considering the announcement of fee-free traineeships and apprenticeships by the NSW Government together with Smart and Skilled funding, there’s never been a better time to consider vocational education and training options,” Ms Larkings said.

“Courses for nine of the ten most in-demand jobs are already being delivered by TAFE NSW. “Industries across the state, such as construction, nursing and hospitality, are experiencing skills shortages, which means that now is the time for people to get the qualification they need for the job they want.

“With entry level courses to bachelor degrees in areas such as early childhood education, information technology and business, choosing TAFE NSW is an obvious choice for people looking to secure their first job, win a promotion or endeavour on a career change.”

She said TAFE NSW students were in high demand because of the “quality of their education and ability to hit the ground running with the job-ready skills that employers are looking for”.

Visitors to local and online information sessions and campus tours during InfoFest will learn more about how studying one of more than 1,200 courses at TAFE NSW can turbocharge their career.

“InfoFest will provide prospective students with an invaluable opportunity to explore the innovative range of course options, meet with award-winning teachers and explore the practical, hands-on facilities at TAFE NSW,” she said.

If you’re considering learning a new skill this year, visit your local TAFE NSW facility between 20-24 January, or www.tafensw.edu.au for further information and online information sessions.