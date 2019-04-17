Menu
Former LNP President Gary Spence lost his High Court challenge regarding Queensland’s ban on developer donations. (AAP Image/Josh Woning)
Politics

Major donation blow hits LNP campaign

by Matthew Killoran
17th Apr 2019 11:43 AM
THE LNP's election campaign has been dealt a blow with the High Court backing Queensland's controversial developer donation ban.

It means the LNP, or any Queensland-based political party, can't raise money from developers for a Federal campaign.

The conservative party will now struggle to raise vital cash needed to run what is expected to be a tightly fought campaign in the key election state.

The High Court upheld Queensland's laws, while ruling the Commonwealth Government's attempt to override it for Federal donations to be "wholly invalid".

Former LNP boss Gary Spence had challenged the Palaszczuk Government laws in the High Court seeking to have them overturned.

The High Court had heard arguments from the Commonwealth that while Queensland could ban developer donations at a state level, that same ban should not apply to donations intended for a Federal political purposes.

In November the Coalition passed a series of amendments, which came into effect on January 1, which sought to ensure state donation bans did not apply to federal elections.

