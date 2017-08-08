High calibre guns handed in and off the streets

HIGH CALIBRE: NSW Police report the 2017 Gun Amnesty a huge success with 6400 firearms handed in for registration, sale or destruction across the state during the first month of the National Firearms Amnesty.

POLICE report a .44 calibre magnum revolver is among more than 6400 firearms handed in for registration, sale or destruction across NSW during the first month of the National Firearms Amnesty.

While more than 200 guns and hundreds of kilos of ammunition have been handed in across the Richmond Local Area Command, so far, between July 1 to August 7, about 2400 firearms and firearm-related items have been surrendered.

Also more than 3320 firearms have been handed in for registration and 740 have been acquired by dealers.

NSW Police reported firearms surrendered to police and dealers so far include 1700 rifles, 460 shotguns and nearly 200 handguns.

Surrendered items of interest include four SKS assault rifles, a 9mm homemade sub-machine gun, a Colt AR-15 rifle, M1 carbine, a .44 calibre magnum revolver, and a Leader Dynamics T2 MK5 assault rifle.

Forensic Services Branch Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Hoffman said there has been a strong community response to the amnesty so far.

"We are pleased the people of NSW have made a statement supporting NSW Police in reducing the number of unregistered and unwanted firearms,” Det Ch Insp Hoffman said.

"We've also received more than 110 prohibited weapons including samurai swords, knives, and other edged weapons.”

Det Ch Insp Hoffman said its important people take the necessary measures to handle and transport firearms safely.

"For safety reasons we encourage the community to contact the NSW Police Force Firearms Registry for assistance to ensure firearms are safe before being handed in,” he said.

"The amnesty runs until the end of September so there is still time to legally dispose or register firearms without penalty.”

Firearms and firearm-related items can be surrendered under amnesty arrangements at approved drop-off points, which include licensed firearm dealers, mobile stations, and police stations.

Under no circumstances should loaded firearms be taken into public places - including police stations.

For more information visit www.firearmsamnesty.ag.gov.au or call 1800 803 041.

Anyone with information concerning gun crime in NSW should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Police remind people this information can be provided anonymously.

They don't need to know who you are; all they need is the information you have to hand (and) it may just help police get illegal guns of the street, and save lives in the process.