HIGH ALERT: Police patrol local waterways

CRACK DOWN: Richmond Police District roll out Operation Banshee on the local waterways in the state's far north patrolling for alcohol and drug-related crime and anti-social behaviour. Richmond Police District

Richmond Police District conducted a two-day high visibility operation on the local waterways in the state's far north to crack down on safety, alcohol and drug-related crime and anti-social behaviour.

Operation Banshee involved general duties offices, with assistance from Maritime NSW and Department of Primary Industries.

The operation was conducted on Thursday 27 December until Friday 28 December, on the beaches between Lennox Head and Evans Head and in the Richmond River at Ballina.

More than 30 vessels were stopped during the operation with breath tests and fishing licence checks conducted.

During the operation, two people were issued with infringement notices for not wearing a life jacket.

A 19-year-old man stopped on the Richmond River was allegedly found with a small amount of cannabis and was issued a cannabis caution.

Richmond Police District crime manager, Detective Inspector Cameron Lindsay said the operation was well received by the local community.

"Operations like this are about improving behaviour on the water so that everyone has a fun and safe time," Detective Inspector Lindsay said.

"Police will continue working with other agencies so that we can enforce and educate the community about vessel safety, speed, alcohol awareness and fisheries offences while on the water."

Similar operations will be conducted in the coming months.