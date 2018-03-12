High action at Kyogle Rodeo

HIGH KICK: Kyogle had no trouble attracting hundreds of spectators and competitors to the annual rodeo on the weekend despite the wet weather and muddy grounds.

HIGH KICK: Kyogle had no trouble attracting hundreds of spectators and competitors to the annual rodeo on the weekend despite the wet weather and muddy grounds. Jasmine Burke

FEARLESS young cowgirl Montanna Long stood out in the crowded, damp and muddy showgrounds at Kyogle Rodeo on Saturday night.

It was time for the bull rides, and she was the only cowgirl in sight.

The 13-year-old from Lowood (Queensland) said there weren't many girls who compete in bull riding around the area.

But that could change in the coming years.

Before 2016, girls and boys could only both compete in the U12 poddy ride but when Montanna became the first ever female winner of the 2016 U12 poddy ride national title, the National Rodeo Association Board changed the rules so girls could compete in the U15 junior steer ride.

"I won the 2016 poddy run title and the 2017 steer-riding title and now girls are allowed to step up on steers because I won the title,” Montanna said.

She doesn't mind the fact she's riding with boys and you can bet she'll give them a run for their money.

Montanna was born into a rodeo family, and has been riding bulls for the past four years, and horses and barrel racing before that.

This was her fourth consecutive Kyogle Rodeo and competed in the Under 15 Steer Ride.

She rides her horses up to four times a week, and "practices bull riding” on other days.

"Some steers can be massive,” she said.

GO GIRL: Montanna Long preparing to ride a bull at Kyogle Rodeo. Jasmine Burke

A large crowd turned out to enjoy the rodeo despite the rain, cheering on riders of all ages competing in barrel races, poddy rides, bull and steer rides and saddle bronc rides.

One thing was obvious - the rodeo scene is an atmosphere unlike any other: it is competitive, while being family oriented.

Long time Casino resident, Ken King got into bull riding when he was seven and competed in local rodeo's.

"I didn't like football - you get hurt playing football, so I went bull riding,” Mr King said.

He was proudly cheering on his nephew and two grandsons in the bull rides at the Kyogle show.

"When the grandkids showed a bit of interest I took them down the road but that was 14 years ago and here we are still doing it.”

Mr King said Kyogle Rodeo was "unreal” and "up there with one of the best ones”, but it was "not as good as Beef Week”.