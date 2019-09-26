Hiding under the bed won't stop cops from finding you

SEARCH WARRANT: Police raised a home in Casino and allege they found stolen property, drugs and a wanted man hiding under a bed.

IN A warning to would-be thieves, a senior police officer has revealed that simply moving around the area won't stop them from tracking you down.

And when police enter with a search warrant, even hiding under the bed won't help.

Richmond Police District Acting Inspector Bernadette Ingram said officers from Casino successfully worked with their colleagues from Ballina and Lismore to locate stolen property on the weekend.

She said police arrested one woman and also a man found at the property, hiding under a bed.

"On Wednesday morning we executed a search warrant at Banksia St, Casino and recovered an iPad,” she said.

"A woman, 38, was arrested for having possession of stolen property which related to an incident in Cumbalum on Saturday.”

According to a Facebook post by Richmond Police District, while at the property, police saw a mobile phone in possession the woman who was at the location while the search warrant was being executed.

Police strongly suspected that the mobile phone was stolen property, but she refused to hand over the phone and curled up into a ball on the ground.

"She then threw the phone towards her pool but it did not go in; she then told a young child to throw the phone into the pool, which they did,” the post said.

"The woman was searched and found to be in possession of clothing suspected of being stolen and some cannabis.”

The woman was charged with various evidence, stolen goods and drug charges and was refused bail.

She will appear at Casino Local Court in October.

Meanwhile, a 34-year-old man was found at the property hiding underneath a bed.

Police said the man has had four outstanding warrants for several months and and will appear at Casino Local Court today

Act Insp Ingram said the arrest is a good example of police working together.

"The good part is offenders think they can get away with crime if they go a different area but we are onto it,” she said.