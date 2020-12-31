Menu
New Year’s Eve will look very different for everyone this year. Pic NST Tourism NSW Travel
‘Hiding indoors’ and locals’ other plans for New Year’s Eve

Liana Boss
31st Dec 2020 1:00 PM
SO MANY things in 2020 have looked very different to the norm.

Birthdays, weddings, funerals.

It’s a given New Year’s Eve has been equally impacted.

And while there are some events planned on the Northern Rivers, NSW residents are still subject to public health order restrictions.

And it seems our readers are embracing the idea of spending NYE in the safety and comfort of their home.

When we asked readers how they would be ringing in the new year, Vickie Scofield said: “Really Northern Star! What can we do?”.

Angela Crane said she had the “perfect” plan.

“Yep, all hiding indoors,” she said.

Robyn Shelton and Ivonette de Vries said they would also be staying home away from the crowds.

Shari Capp and Julie Cowan both replied their plans involved simply “sleeping”.

Sarah Jane has a novel plan to farewell 2020.

“I usually curl up with a book,” she said.

But not everyone has the luxury of choice; there are many essential workers who don’t get to party or cosy up on New Year’s Eve.

“I’ll be doing night shift,” Liza Falzon said.

Whatever you are doing to mark the end of this unusual year, the Northern Star team wishes you a safe and joyful New Year and a wonderful 2020.

