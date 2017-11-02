Hidden treasures uncovered on the Northern Rivers

A RECORD nine Richmond Valley and Clarence women have been recognised in the 2017 Hidden Treasures Roll out of just 103 individuals across regional and rural New South Wales.

Hidden Treasures is an annual initiative of the NSW Government's Rural Women's Network which recognises the outstanding efforts of women volunteers and promotes the valuable role of volunteering to the community.

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis said: "The Hidden Treasures Honour Roll is all about recognising country women who don't seek recognition, but who richly deserve it for the tireless contribution they make to their community.”

Vanessa Kapeen, of Coraki. Marc Stapelberg

Local 2017 Hidden Treasures are Jane Harrison, Ellangowan; Susan Howland, Yamba; Patricia Hughes, Coraki; Janice Kapeen, Coraki; Vanessa Kapeen, Coraki; Kerry O'Connor, Coraki; Judy Mussared, Minnie Water; Tania Peene, Maclean; and Joan Smedley, Evans Head.

President of Clarence Valley Women Susan Howland. Lynne Mowbray

Mr Gulaptis said the Government was spending record funding on physical infrastructure like the Pacific Highway but that he was just as passionate about what he called social infrastructure.

"It is women like this group of nine volunteering day in, day out who enhance our social infrastructure and we are all very grateful for their efforts,” Mr Gulaptis said.

Mr Gulaptis will formally recognise the nine Hidden Treasures in his electorate at functions to be held in the coming weeks.

For more information or to nominate someone, go to www.dpi.nsw.gov.au and search for Hidden Treasures.