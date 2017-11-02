News

Hidden treasures uncovered on the Northern Rivers

Jane Harrison.
Jane Harrison.

A RECORD nine Richmond Valley and Clarence women have been recognised in the 2017 Hidden Treasures Roll out of just 103 individuals across regional and rural New South Wales.

Hidden Treasures is an annual initiative of the NSW Government's Rural Women's Network which recognises the outstanding efforts of women volunteers and promotes the valuable role of volunteering to the community.

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis said: "The Hidden Treasures Honour Roll is all about recognising country women who don't seek recognition, but who richly deserve it for the tireless contribution they make to their community.”

Vanessa Kapeen, of Coraki.
Vanessa Kapeen, of Coraki. Marc Stapelberg

Local 2017 Hidden Treasures are Jane Harrison, Ellangowan; Susan Howland, Yamba; Patricia Hughes, Coraki; Janice Kapeen, Coraki; Vanessa Kapeen, Coraki; Kerry O'Connor, Coraki; Judy Mussared, Minnie Water; Tania Peene, Maclean; and Joan Smedley, Evans Head.

President of Clarence Valley Women Susan Howland.
President of Clarence Valley Women Susan Howland. Lynne Mowbray

Mr Gulaptis said the Government was spending record funding on physical infrastructure like the Pacific Highway but that he was just as passionate about what he called social infrastructure.

"It is women like this group of nine volunteering day in, day out who enhance our social infrastructure and we are all very grateful for their efforts,” Mr Gulaptis said.

Mr Gulaptis will formally recognise the nine Hidden Treasures in his electorate at functions to be held in the coming weeks.

For more information or to nominate someone, go to www.dpi.nsw.gov.au and search for Hidden Treasures.

Topics:  hidden treasures roll northern rivers community richmond valley rural women's network

Lismore Northern Star
Mum of fatal crash victim says family is 'crushed'

Mum of fatal crash victim says family is 'crushed'

THE tragic fallout of a horrifying car crash which killed two young people has been aired at the sentencing hearing of the 22-year-old driver.

Why did this American donate $17k to the rail trail?

Hilary Wise, Marie Lawton, Jennifer Regan, John Bennett, Brian Hodges, Geoff Meers , Neil McKenzie.

Brian Hodges lives 500m from the track and said he was "curious"

Court dismisses charges against Big Rob

Big Rob outside Lismore Court after a previous appearance.

Magistrate says Rob's actions were "insulting", but not criminal

Bangalow's new musical and all that jazz

Some of the cast from Bangalow Theatre Co. performing Chicago.

"We are aiming for one audience gasp per show as a minimum,”

Local Partners