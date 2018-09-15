Hidden secrets buried in famous logos revealed

SOME of the world's biggest brands have sneaky messages buried in their company logos - and the stories behind them are fascinating.

And while we've seen them again and again throughout our lives, most of us have probably never stopped to notice the secrets hidden in their designs.

Here's a roundup of six world-famous companies which have incorporated extra special meanings into their logos.

FEDEX

The delivery business has an image of an arrow - representing the transportation of goods - in its logo, created by negative space between the E and X.

It's won many awards over the years, with design expert Stephen Bayley including it in a list of designs that defined the modern world, according to CNN.

He described it as "one of the happiest accidents in the history of graphic design," as the famed logo wasn't intended to include an arrow originally.

The FedEx logo has won a slew of awards for its ‘happy accident’. Picture: iStock

TOBLERONE

The much-loved chocolate bar was created in Bern, Switzerland - a city well known for its long and proud association with bears.

In fact, according to legend, the city is even named after the animal, known as Bär in German.

That's why there's an image of an upright bear within the mountain on the Toblerone logo.

Nope, we’d never noticed it either. Picture: iStock

ROXY

The sister brand of Aussie surfwear label Quiksilver has incorporated a subtle nod to the original company, which was founded in Torquay, Victoria in 1969.

It's heart-shaped logo is made up of two Quiksilver emblems which have been turned on their sides.

The Roxy logo incorporates two Quiksilver logos turned on their sides. Picture: Facebook

TOSTITOS

The American tortilla chip brand has a clever - and little-known - reference to its own products buried within its emblem.

The two Ts represent two chip-loving people, while the I between them features a chip being dipped into a bowl of salsa.

Can you spot the salsa bowl in the chip label? Picture: iStock

GILLETTE

The razor manufacturer's logo seems pretty nondescript at first glance.

But if you look more closely, you will notice that part of the G and I have been sliced at a very sharp angle - representing the precise cut of a razor.

Looking sharp … Gillette, owned by Procter & Gamble, is famous for men’s and women’s safety razors and other personal care products. Picture: iStock

BASKIN ROBBINS

The world's largest ice cream company's iconic blue and pink logo is famous around the world, but it includes a secret message.

The pink section of the BR letters reveal the number 31 - which is the exact number of flavours the chain offers.

"The 31 stands for our belief that our guests should have the opportunity to explore a fun, new ice cream flavour every day of the month," vice president of marketing Carol Austin told CNBC.