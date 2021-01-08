Hidden meaning uncovered in Swift song

Fans are convinced a bonus track from Taylor Swift's surprise album Evermore contains a thinly veiled swipe at former bestie, model Karlie Kloss.

Whispers the pair have been locked in a feud emerged a few years back, after Swift, 31, was absent from both of Kloss's weddings to Joshua Kushner (younger brother of Ivanka Trump's husband Jared Kushner) - the first in 2018, and then again in 2019.

The singer's noted arch-nemesis Scooter Braun - who also happens to be Kloss's manager - was pictured at the couple's second wedding in Wyoming with a bigger party of their friends.

Braun and Kloss have also popped up on each other's feeds on holiday together - which fans believe is part of the reason Kloss and Swift are no longer close.

Fans now think Swift's track Time To Go from recent album Evermore references her former friend with the lyrics: "When the words of a sister / come back in whispers / that prove she was not, in fact, what she seemed.

"Not a twin from your dreams / she's a crook who was caught."

Back when they were close, the two towering blondes would often remark that they were like "twins".

Swift and Kloss, 28, who is expecting a child with Kushner, haven't been pictured together since August 2018, despite Kloss once being a mainstay of Swift's girl gang.

Back in 2014, after meeting at the Victoria's Secret Runway Show the year prior, the two were practically inseparable.

Now, Kloss and Braun seem to be chummy, often featuring on each other's Instagram pages.

Kloss and Swift's resulting feud is just one layer to the messy Scooter Braun saga.

In November last year, it was revealed Braun sold the rights to Swift's first six albums to an investment fund for $400 million.

It comes after Swift signed a deal with record label Big Machine in 2004, granting it ownership of the master recordings to her first six albums in exchange for a cash advance to kickstart her career.

Braun bought Big Machine in June 2019, and with it the rights to most of Swift's work. Since then the pair have been locked in a major battle over control of the music.

During the clash, Swift has accused Braun - who also manages Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber and Demi Lovato - of "incessant, manipulative bullying".

Aside from her ongoing clash with Braun, it's been a busy year for Swift, who released Evermore in December, following on from Folklore in August to the delight of loyal fans.

She is also currently in the process of re-recording all her own music, and is up for six gongs at the postponed 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, which will now air on March 14.

Meanwhile, Kloss is under fire for condemning the Trump riots during yesterday's Capitol coup, given her relationship to brother-in-law Jared Kushner, the 39-year-old White House senior adviser who is married to Ivanka Trump.

Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic. Refusing to do so and inciting violence is anti-American. — Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) January 7, 2021

Originally published as Hidden meaning uncovered in Swift song