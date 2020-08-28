Hidden gun, drugs and counterfeit money intercepted at border

BORDER ARREST: Around 1am on Thursday August 27, 2020, Queensland Police stopped a vehicle trying to cross the border from NSW and allegedly found weapons, drugs and counterfeit money.

BORDER ARREST: Around 1am on Thursday August 27, 2020, Queensland Police stopped a vehicle trying to cross the border from NSW and allegedly found weapons, drugs and counterfeit money.

A HIDDEN gun, drugs, counterfeit money and other allegedly “tainted property” has been found by police when hey stopped a vehicle attempting to cross from NSW to Queensland around 1am on Thursday.

Queensland Police have charged two people with multiple drug, weapon and property related offences after intercepting a vehicle attempting to enter Queensland at the Miles Street checkpoint.

Police questioned the two occupants of a white Holden Colorado utility at the vehicle checkpoint.

Police will allege in a subsequent search of the vehicle they located a firearm hidden under the driver’s seat, a quantity of methylamphetamine and cocaine, approximately $700 worth of counterfeit money and drug utensils including digital scales and a pipe.

Police also seized ammunition, multiple mobile phones and SIM cards, baseball bats, a laptop, approximately $5,000 cash and two allegedly stolen vehicle registration plates.

The driver of the vehicle, a 36-year-old Robina man, was charged with three counts of possessing dangerous drugs and one count each of possessing counterfeit money, possess utensils, possess property suspected of having been used with a drug offence, unlawful possession of a weapon, authority required to possess explosives, possess tainted property and driving without a licence.

He is due to appear in Southport Magistrates Court on September 1.

A 32-year-old Broadbeach woman was charged with two counts of possessing dangerous drugs, and once count each of possessing counterfeit money, possess utensils, possess property suspected of having been used with a drug offence, unlawful possession of a weapon, authority required to possess explosives and possess tainted property

She is due to appear in the Southport Magistrates Court on October 6.

Gold Coast District Chief Superintendent Mark Wheeler said police at the border continue to play a crucial role in keeping Queenslanders safe.

“Whether it be helping to keep COVID-19 out of Queensland or stopping drugs and other illegal items coming into our state, our frontline officers continue to play a vital role in the prevention and disruption of illegal activity,” he said.