Hidden gems right on our doorstep

DELIGHTFUL: Richmond Valley has a lot to offer, shown in the new tourism guide.

HUNDREDS of attractions have been conveniently compiled into one guide for visitors to Richmond Valley.

The new Richmond Valley Visitors Guide features 100 pages of information on everything from festivals and events, interesting places to visit, national parks, reserves, rivers and beaches, adventure activities, recreational activities and places to stay, eat and shop.

It will be launched today alongside a website and features Broadwater, Casino, Coraki, Evans Head, New Italy, Rappville and Woodburn.

Richmond Valley Council's General Manager Vaughan Macdonald said given the significance of tourism to the local economy, and the competitiveness of tourism in regional Australia, it was important the industry was strengthened as an economic driver.

Mr Macdonald said an expanding tourism industry meant visitors were spending locally, creating employment opportunities.

He said the need to develop a Richmond Valley Tourism Development Plan was identified as an important priority following the establishment of a renewed strategic focus on the management of tourism for towns and villages across the Richmond Valley region.

The Tourism Development Plan was adopted by Council in February 2017.

"Council has supported the growing awareness of Evans Head over the past two years through our financial and resourcing support of the Evans Head Business and Community Chamber, which successfully developed the Experience Evans Head tourist guide," Mr Macdonald said.

"Council now aims to build on that to consolidate the whole Richmond Valley as a tourism industry leader."

Key features of the Richmond Valley Visitors Guide include a calendar of events, recommended day trips and scenic drives, caravanning and camping information, and village profiles.

The Richmond Valley Visitors Guide will be biennial, with an initial 20,000 copies printed and distributed to visitor information centres and tourism-related organisations throughout Australia.

The guide will also be available online in e-magazine format on a new App-friendly and interactive website: discoverrichmondvalley.com.au.

The launch starts at 6pm at the Casino Community and Cultural Centre tonight.

RSVP to council@richmondvalley.nsw.gov.au or 02 6660 0300.