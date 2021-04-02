Menu
A new feature tucked away in the iPhone is easy to miss but it could help with an everyday task we all now need to do.
Technology

Hidden feature on iPhone we’ve all missed

by Charlotte Edwards, The Sun
2nd Apr 2021 11:10 AM

Apple fans will know iPhones come with lots of apps already built in but many won't know about the hidden Code Scanner app.

The app came along with iOS 14 but you won't see it in the App Library and probably won't notice it at all unless you know where to look.

The Code Scanner app only exists in the Control Centre on your iPhone.

The iOS 14 update added a new QR code scanner.
To find it you first need to unlock your device and swipe down on the Home Screen.

Then type in "Code Scanner" in the search bar.

You'll see the app and its grey icon pop up.

The Code Scanner app does exactly what it says on the tin.

It can be used to scan QR codes, such as the ones you need to scan to log locations for the purpose of contact tracing after COVID-19 exposures.

Many Apple users will know that you can also use the Camera app as a code scanner.

It can be added to your control centre for quick access.
The Camera app then takes you to Safari to show the QR code info but if you use the Code Scanner app then the information can be input in the app itself for things like the Service NSW app.

You can add Code Scanner to your Control Centre by going to Settings and then clicking Control Centre.

Then click the green plus symbol next to the Code Scanner app.

You'll then be able to access the app when you swipe on your Home Screen to see other Control Centre apps like Torch or Camera.

Remember, when you close Code Scanner the code will be lost and you won't be able to access its information again without another scan.

