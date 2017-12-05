Hidden crisis unfolding on the state's regional roads

New campaign aims to reduce the loss of lives on country roads.

THE first ever comprehensive road safety education campaign will target regional NSW in an all-out effort to spread the critical message that too many country people are dying on the state's roads.

Saving Lives On Country Roads aims to highlight the hidden crisis unfolding almost daily on the state's regional road network, a crisis which is devastating families and local communities.

The campaign is also designed to kick start a new conversation in the country by challenging the 'yeah but!' attitude of excuses many drivers make to justify taking deadly risks on our roads like speeding, drink and drug driving, driving tired and not wearing seatbelts.

In announcing the campaign Lismore MP Thomas George said: "We need to face up to the fact that far too many country people are dying on our roads.

"Here in the Lismore electorate 42 people have lost their lives and 596 were seriously injured in the past five years from 2012 to 2016. This has to stop.

"And that's why a campaign like this is so important to get the message across to country drivers that it's not tourists or people from the city dying on their roads, it's locals.

"It's also time for the excuses to stop. It's not good enough for drivers to say things like 'Yeah, but I was only going a few kilometres over the limit' or 'Yeah, but I didn't think I needed to take a break because I was so close to home' or 'Yeah, I'd had a few drinks but I needed to get the kids home'.”

As part of the campaign, which Mr George launched today in Lismore, the NSW Government and Transport for NSW, will partner with local councils, community groups and local industries to help spread this important safety message across regional NSW.

The new $3.4 million dollar campaign was part of the NSW Government's vision of a future free of road trauma and the ultimate goal of zero deaths and serious injuries on our roads.