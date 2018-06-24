Hiatus Kaiyote sampled by Beyonce and Jay-Z

MELBOURNE future soul legends Hiatus Kaiyote confirmed that their song The World It Softly Lulls, from their 2012 album Tawk Tomahawk, has been sampled in Beyonce and Jay-Z.

The Carters, as they are also known, released a surprise joint album on Sunday, and the song 713 samples the Australian band.

You can compare the songs here:

In the two years since selling out the Sydney Opera House, Hiatus Kaiyote have become one of the most sampled bands in the world.

Jazz, soul, funk, fusion, hip hop and electronica are their predominant building blocks, but the result blurs the edges of music.

Featuring on the closing track on Kendrick Lamar's Damn and the opening of Drake's More Life record last year, they have also popped up on cuts by Chance The Rapper, Anderson Paak and Rhapsody.

The band has a long association with Byron Bay, as frontwoman Nai Palm has long ties and strong friendships in the area, plus previous performances at Bluesfest.

Their first album Tawk Tomahawk took them to the Grammy Awards and the four corners of the globe.

Their sophomore album Choose Your Weapon (2016) went on another Grammy nomination and ARIA nomination at home.