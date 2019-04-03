'Hi sexy': Man sends lewd photo to 14-year-old 'girl'

A Lismore Heights man has avoided time behind bars after sending lewd messages online.

HE SENT indecent messages and an explicit image online, and believed the recipient was a 14-year-old girl.

But Lismore Heights man Wade Daniel Peterson was really chatting with the father of a girl, 15, who he'd reached out to on Facebook.

The 29-year-old faced Lismore District Court for sentencing on Friday.

He had pleaded guilty to a charge of using a carriage service to send indecent material to a person under 16.

One count of using a carriage service to menace, harass or offend was withdrawn in the Local Court last August while a charge of using a carriage service to groom a child under 16 was discontinued.

The court heard he initially sent the girl, 15, a message reading "hi sexy” in February last year.

After a time, the girl's father took over the conversation, telling Peterson he was a 14-year-old girl and asking if he was keen.

Peterson, who the court heard had impulse control issues and was intoxicated at the time, continued to chat.

His unwitting conversation with the girl's father continued for just one evening, during which he sent several images, including a photograph of his genitals.

He was arrested that month and spent about 11 weeks remanded in custody.

Barrister Megan Cusack told the court her client's offending was at the "lowest end” of the range of objective seriousness and was mitigated by his "impulse control” and alcohol use.

The court heard Peterson had been involved in a road accident at the age of seven and this had left him with an acquired brain injury.

Ms Cusack said her client had attended Riverlands detox centre and hoped to secure a place at a residential rehabilitation centre.

She said it was significant the conversation involved an "adult male” and effectively, a "fictitious” 14-year-old victim.

She said the girl's father "can't be classified as a victim” and was "actively involved in sexualising the content” of the conversation.

The Commonwealth prosecutor said while the child "may still be affected”, this impact would be "minimal”.

Judge Julia Baly agreed the offence was not the most serious of its kind and said the matter could have been dealt with in the Local Court.

She released Peterson on an 18-month recognizance order.