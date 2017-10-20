Hey! Twist and Shout with Lady Beatle

ABOVE: Artist Naomi Price in Lady Beatle, a show featuring music from hit UK band The Beatles.

IN a strange twist of fate, the world premiere of Lady Beatle, last May 26, coincided with he 50th anniversary of the release of The Beatles' eighth studio record, Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, in May 26, 1967.

Lady Beatle is a musical show about the real women who inspired The Beatles biggest chart toppers.

Following her Lismore sell-out Adele show Rumour Has It last year, 2017 Green Room Award winner Naomi Price takes the audience through The Beatles' immortal catalogue with sparkling original arrangements, covering all the hits including Eleanor Rigby, Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds, Here Comes the Sun, Yellow Submarine and more.

Price co-wrote this show with Adam Brunes, the same partnership that delivered Rumour Has It, but she admitted this show is different to their previous ones.

"We researched so much for this show!" she said.

"We couldn't have read more, we couldn't have watched more documentaries, and the challenge was what could we bring to the story that would be new and fresh and interesting for a 2017 audience."

Lady Beatle includes 30 of the iconic band's biggest hits into an 80-minute show.

"You can expect a fantastic live music experience; it's jam-packed full of hits.

"We call it a kaleidoscopic re-imagining of the Beatles' songs, because that's exactly what it is.

"It's a bit of a trip, totally psychedelic, and you may not always not know what's happening bout you'll think 'I like it!'".