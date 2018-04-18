Hey racist, I wanna talk to you

I MET a nice, racist man this week.

I say nice because he was. He was chatty, friendly and doing good things in the community.

Then, all of a sudden - there it was.

The ugly, ugly words of racism that people think are okay to spout.

And it wasn't nice.

Not at all.

He made a joke about Aboriginal women. It wasn't funny.

Then he said: "At least I didn't call them Gins.”

Yeah, you did. Just then.

Gin is a derogatory term to describe Aboriginal woman who were used for sex by white males.

The word even appeared in a newspaper in 1939. I was shocked to hear someone say it out loud.

And laugh about it. You know you were laughing about women being raped.

Your laughter condones that action.

You know your lack of respect says everything about the core of your character.

I'm unable to understand how anyone thinks to degrade another human being because of their gender and skin colour is okay.

Former Australian Human Rights Commission president Gillian Triggs said being passive can be a form of racism.

I felt passive when I heard the racist remark.

Then angry, then a lot of conflicting emotions.

I will be writing to this man.

I didn't have the words at the time but I do now.