Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Opinion

Hey racist, I wanna talk to you

by Susanna Freymark
18th Apr 2018 1:17 PM

I MET a nice, racist man this week.

I say nice because he was. He was chatty, friendly and doing good things in the community.

Then, all of a sudden - there it was.

The ugly, ugly words of racism that people think are okay to spout.

And it wasn't nice.

Not at all.

He made a joke about Aboriginal women. It wasn't funny.

Then he said: "At least I didn't call them Gins.”

Yeah, you did. Just then.

Gin is a derogatory term to describe Aboriginal woman who were used for sex by white males.

The word even appeared in a newspaper in 1939. I was shocked to hear someone say it out loud.

And laugh about it. You know you were laughing about women being raped.

Your laughter condones that action.

You know your lack of respect says everything about the core of your character.

I'm unable to understand how anyone thinks to degrade another human being because of their gender and skin colour is okay.

Former Australian Human Rights Commission president Gillian Triggs said being passive can be a form of racism.

I felt passive when I heard the racist remark.

Then angry, then a lot of conflicting emotions.

I will be writing to this man.

I didn't have the words at the time but I do now.

aboriginal northern rivers racism speaking out
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Police confirm road worker killed

    Police confirm road worker killed

    News BRUXNER Highway B60 will remain closed for the next two to three hours while investigations are carried out.

    Fake cancer story 'spiralled out of control': Mum

    Fake cancer story 'spiralled out of control': Mum

    Crime The woman is charged with lying to obtain financial advantage

    Projects worth $55 million ready for funding opportunities

    Projects worth $55 million ready for funding opportunities

    Council News Six big projects 'shovel ready'

    EASY GUIDE: How to get your tickets for Splendour 2018

    EASY GUIDE: How to get your tickets for Splendour 2018

    News Line-up has been revealed, now it's time to get ready for festival

    Local Partners