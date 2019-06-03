Hey Grinspoon, what about us?

Grinspoon return to Lismore and Lismore City Hall to play the 20th anniversary show for their debut album a Guide to Better Living.

WHAT the hell Grinspoon????

Are you ever coming home again?

The band has just announced an "extensive" tour of Australia .... but seem to have forgotten to put their home town on the tour list.

Lismore, the town that embraced them to their bosom, the town that lifted them from the sticky floored backrooms of the Gollan to the international stage, has been forgotten - left behind like a discarded first girlfriend.

A bit melodramatic? I concede.

The band did make a heroes return to Lismore in 2017, rocking a packed City Hall ... and they were magnificant.

But we miss them, and want them to come back... soon.

The Chemical Hearts national tour is set to make its way around the country in October and November, with support acts The Hard Aches, Gooch Palms and Bugs.

In celebration of the tour, the band will release a Chemical Hearts vinyl record on the day the tour kicks off, October 11, with a tracklist offering fans a nostalgic taste of what's to come at the shows.

Presale tickets for Grinspoon's Chemical Hearts national tour will be available via Telstra Plus from 9am (local) Wednesday June 5, before the general public on sale at 10am (local) Friday June 7 from www.grinspoon.com.au.

In 1997, while at Southern Cross University, Grinspoon uploaded the track Sickfest to triple j Unearthed.

With Sickfest, Grinspoon won Unearthed's national band comp in its first year - and for the next two months the track was the stations' most requested song.

What followed was an illustrious career, with seven albums, Top Ten ARIA chart spots, ARIA Awards, 13 ARIA nominations, more than 1000 gigs, tens of thousands of frequent flyer miles, seven appearances at the Big Day Out as well as slots at Homebake, Falls Festival, Splendour In The Grass, an NRLGrand Final and a Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony in Melbourne.

The Chemical Hearts tour will be packed with hits and audience faves from the band's festival performances over the years, but will also pay homage to their discography after the record that thrust them into the spotlight, Guide To Better Living.

The tour will kick off in Fremantle on October 11 at Metropolis, then move through Perth, Melbourne, Canberra, Hobart, Adelaide, Wollongong, Newcastle, Sydney, Gold Coast, and wrap up in Brisbane on November 8 at The Fortitude Music Hall.

"It is with great delight that we announce a cute little sojourn around the country with Grinspoon visiting (hopefully) all of you! We are going to be doing a little thing called Chemical Hearts. The tour comes with the crazy new vinyl record which features (arguably) some of our favourites on wax," lead vocalist Phil Jamieson said.

"Joining us are absolute legends of the game The Hard Aches, Gooch Palms and Bugs. These concerts will have a very exciting atmos due to the individual scintillating performances by these amazing acts. We're super excited to be doing this tour. We don't get out much anymore and our last one focused primarily on our first record and this one will take a more broad approach to the little nuggets of songs that came between 1995 and 2013. Sooooooo.... long story short. Tour - Chemical Hearts - October / November - ripper time. Ripper bands. Great times. Classic hits."

And if the 2017 20thAnniversary Guide To Better Living tour is anything to go by, tickets will disappear fast.

So, if you want to see the lads return home, stand with me, let your voices be heard, lets grovel and beg and whimper .... please come home Grinspoon.