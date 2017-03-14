Hey companies, stop asking me for feedback! OPINION

I'M ABOUT to stick my neck out and make a sweeping statement here - this whole feedback thingie is totally out of control.

I'm inundated on a weekly basis with emails and text messages asking for my considered opinion on various services I have just experienced. I'm mad as hell and I'm not going to take it anymore... or respond, for that matter.

My telecommunications provider (which shall remain nameless - let's just call them, oh, I dunno, Hellstra) is the worst offender. Every time I jump through the hoops to contact them (their actual phone number is incredibly difficult to find on the website, ironic for a telco, no?) when I encounter a problem with my phone or internet, I receive multiple requests for assessment of their service; first up is a plea by the call centre staff to stay on the line to rate their performance, followed by an email asking the same.

If I don't respond to the first email they keep sending reminders, presumably until I answer. I don't know if the emails ever stop if you don't reply; I cave in after number two and leave scathing responses, but here's the thing. Nothing ever changes so I can only assume they take no notice. I'm still required to act as an unpaid amateur linesman by having to check my own line and equipment. I'm still required to stay home all day from 7am until 7pm waiting for the actual paid linesman because, even though he (and it's always a bloke) presumably has a mobile phone, it's not possible for him to ring me to give me a heads up on his ETA.

Next on the list of offenders is our national mail delivery service. Amid recent revelations of the jawdropping salary (an obscene $5.6 MILLION) paid to the-then CEO of Australia Post, Ahmed Fahour, I can begin to understand why stamps now cost a dollar. That's if you don't mind your letters taking up to 10 days to be delivered within Australia. If you have a parcel delivered, you can expect slightly snappier service commensurate with the exorbitant fees, but then you will be asked to rate the delivery "experience", over and over again.

Well, if Mr Fahour's successor wants the truth, our postie leaves a card in the mailbox without attempting delivery even if we're home, and then I have to drive to the post office to collect the parcel. Which leads me to leave a big fat zero as a score on my "experience".

So, to all the companies with which I deal on a regular basis who ask me to comment, here's the drum. Until I receive proof that my comments make a difference, I'm shutting up shop as an unpaid adviser.