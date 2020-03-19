Hey city folk, this is how to shop at the supermarket

Shoppers in Casino at Coles and Woolworths in the 'elderly hour' before supermarkets open to everyone, were calm and orderly. PIC: SUSANNA FREYMARK

WITH reports of pushing, shoving and fights at the major supermarkets, including at Lismore Square yesterday, we decided to head to Casino's two major supermarkets to see how country folk were coping with the shopping restrictions.

At Coles, thirty people waited in line before 7am and when the doors opened they filed past the security guard showing their identification to allow them to enter as a pensioner or with a government issued concession card.

There was no pushing or shouting but customers knew what they wanted. Word had already passed around that Coles was out of toilet paper.

"We love it," one elderly woman said of the special shopping time for those more vulnerable.

Across the road, at Woolworths, one woman came through the automated doors and said, "I got the last one," as she clutched the four pack of toilet roll.

And yes, Woolies had an aisle of empty shelves where the toilet paper was usually stacked.

Empty toilet paper shelves at Woolworths in Casino on Thursday, March 19.. PIC: SUSANNA FREYMARK

There was less rice and meat was going fast but overall the shelves were well stocked especially in the fruit and veg section, where there was plenty.

A staff member said the supermarket was busy all day.

We were surprised to find there were wet wipes available - ideal for the car when you've been out and about to sanitise your hands on the go.

We were seeking coffee and pet food and both were available.

One man said he waited two weeks to get a 5kg bag of white rice though.

The Plaza butcher across from the supermarket was thriving.

With a 2kg limit on mince, Bill Darragh said they had double takings yesterday.

"They drip feed the meat at the supermarket," he said.

Most people were buying what they were allowed with no more than two items allowed for many products.

And most shoppers were calm yet shaking their heads at what the world had come to.

"One guy kicked up a stink yesterday because they wouldn't let him in," one shopper said.

Gary Smith from Sensational Crafts in Barker St, Casino said he was making his own toilet paper out of copies of the local paper.

"I might use it to clean the windows though,' he said.

Sign of coronavirus times. Gary Smith from Sensational Crafts in Casino has made toilet paper using the Express Examiner. (he read the paper first) PIC: SUSANNA FREYMARK

Casino's Aldi didn't have an 'elderly hour" but the purchase limits were clearly displayed outside the shop.

Shoppers could only buy:

1 pack of toilet paper

2 packs of dry pasta

2 bags of flour

2 packs of dry rice

2 packs of paper towels

2 boxes of tissues

no more than 2 hand sanitisers

Reports of city shoppers taking buses out to the country to shop aren't likely to happen here and apart from the conversations about coronavirus and how bad it might get, it was a busy but calm shopping morning.

Our city cousins have something to learn here.

Don't push and don't stockpile. Buy what you need for the week only.