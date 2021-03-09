Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Bravehearts founder says sex offender register 'won't work'
News

Hetty Johnston steps down from Bravehearts

by Chris Clarke
9th Mar 2021 10:25 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

One of the country's most renowned child protection advocates has stepped down from her role with Bravehearts after almost 25 years.

Ms Johnston founded the organisation in 1997 which has since grown to become a leading voice in the battle to prevent child sexual assault and exploitation.

"Bravehearts has grown up and my time is done," Ms Johnston said in a statement.

Hetty Johnson has announced she is stepping down from Bravehearts. Picture: File/Jono Searle.
Hetty Johnson has announced she is stepping down from Bravehearts. Picture: File/Jono Searle.

While she will remain as a board director until the end of the year, Ms Johnston is standing down as Director of Special Projects and will not have an executive role at the organisation for the first time in its history.

She did not reveal a reason why.

Ms Johnston launched the not-for-profit in the wake of her then seven-year-old daughter revealing her paternal grandfather had sexually assaulted her.

Bravehearts has since evolved to deliver "industry-leading child protection training and education programs, provide specialist counselling and support services, and engage in much-needed research and lobbying", Ms Johnston's statement read.

 

Originally published as Hetty Johnston steps down from Bravehearts

editors picks hetty johnson

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man dies in tragic driveway incident at Wollongbar home

        Premium Content Man dies in tragic driveway incident at Wollongbar home

        News Ambulances, police rescue and firefighters have been called to a serious incident this afternoon.

        Influencers' guide to discovering the Byron Bay hinterland

        Premium Content Influencers' guide to discovering the Byron Bay hinterland

        News Looking for the best locations to produce top content? Here is our guide to some of...

        Exhibition celebrates a precious part of Byron Bay

        Premium Content Exhibition celebrates a precious part of Byron Bay

        Art & Theatre The work has been brought together by Nathan Galluzzo.

        IT'S ON: Film crews roll into Lismore CBD for Netflix series

        Premium Content IT'S ON: Film crews roll into Lismore CBD for Netflix series

        News Access to parts of the CBD have been restricted as filming gets under way around...