He's the lord of the fries, and he's at a show near you

WHEN Isaac Marcovich isn't driving monster trucks, he's making his monster loaded fries.

Mr Marcovich runs his Legendary Loaded Fries chip van with his wife, who is also involved in monster trucks.

The van is currently at the North Coast National, and he said they operate the van when they're not driving monster trucks to help make some extra money, travelling across the state for shows and events.

Mr Marcovich said the van offers a range of deep-fried potato goodness, with four types of loaded fries as well as your normal plain chips or chips and gravy.

There are Texas fries;laden with barbecue bourbon pulled pork, jack cheese, chipotle mayo and sour cream, or the cheesy bacon fries with lashings of sour cream, jack cheese and crispy bacon.

Or, you can try the nacho fries; packed with taco mince, beans, sour cream, guacamole and salsa, or the over-the-top chicken bacon ranch fries; which are brimming with pulled chicken, slathered in ranch sauce, jack cheese, bacon and sour cream.

Mr Marcovich's Legendary Loaded Fries chip van will be on site at the North Coast National until Saturday night, and is located near the Dock Dogs area.

The show is catering for all tastebuds, with plenty of food options at the show including Turkish kebabs, Texas ribs and burgers, German sausage and much more.

You can cool off with plenty of slushy and ice cream stalls, or enjoy traditional carnival fare in the form of Dagwood dogs, chips in a bucket and burgers.