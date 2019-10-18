Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Isaac Marcovich from Legendary Loaded Fries a monster truck driver who also runs a chip van with his wife, who is also a monster truck driver
Isaac Marcovich from Legendary Loaded Fries a monster truck driver who also runs a chip van with his wife, who is also a monster truck driver Marc Stapelberg
News

He's the lord of the fries, and he's at a show near you

Jackie Munro
by
18th Oct 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHEN Isaac Marcovich isn't driving monster trucks, he's making his monster loaded fries.

Mr Marcovich runs his Legendary Loaded Fries chip van with his wife, who is also involved in monster trucks.

The van is currently at the North Coast National, and he said they operate the van when they're not driving monster trucks to help make some extra money, travelling across the state for shows and events.

Mr Marcovich said the van offers a range of deep-fried potato goodness, with four types of loaded fries as well as your normal plain chips or chips and gravy.

There are Texas fries;laden with barbecue bourbon pulled pork, jack cheese, chipotle mayo and sour cream, or the cheesy bacon fries with lashings of sour cream, jack cheese and crispy bacon.

Or, you can try the nacho fries; packed with taco mince, beans, sour cream, guacamole and salsa, or the over-the-top chicken bacon ranch fries; which are brimming with pulled chicken, slathered in ranch sauce, jack cheese, bacon and sour cream.

Mr Marcovich's Legendary Loaded Fries chip van will be on site at the North Coast National until Saturday night, and is located near the Dock Dogs area.

The show is catering for all tastebuds, with plenty of food options at the show including Turkish kebabs, Texas ribs and burgers, German sausage and much more.

You can cool off with plenty of slushy and ice cream stalls, or enjoy traditional carnival fare in the form of Dagwood dogs, chips in a bucket and burgers.

lismore show lismore show 2019 north coast national northern rivers community
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    INFO: What you need to know if you are fire-affected

    INFO: What you need to know if you are fire-affected

    Community List of agencies offering help and advice post fire

    Queen sends message to fire survivors

    premium_icon Queen sends message to fire survivors

    Community Buckingham Palace is a long way from Rappville

    Exam of the year begins for Ballina and Lismore students

    premium_icon Exam of the year begins for Ballina and Lismore students

    Education Almost 68,000 students are on track to complete their HSC program

    Gig Guide: From McDermott to Kim Churchill

    premium_icon Gig Guide: From McDermott to Kim Churchill

    Whats On All the gigs you need to know about this week