Iconic ice-cream house for sale

The incredible view from the top floor of the property at 65 View St, Paddington.

HE'S the man who gave us some of Australia's most iconic ice-creams, and he lives right here in Brisbane - but not for much longer.

Food scientist Peter Lancaster, who invented the Golden Gaytime and Splice ice-creams, is selling his mouth-watering Paddington pad with a cool $3.69 million-plus price tag.

That's the equivalent of buying at least one million Golden Gaytimes from the local servo.

Now retired, he is selling to downsize to Noosa.

An advertisement for the Golden Gaytime ice-cream. Picture: Supplied.

Mr Lancaster was employed by Streets in the late 1950s and 1960s when he came up with the idea for the Splice ice-cream and Golden Gaytime, which is still enjoyed today.

"The advertising people came up with the name," Mr Lancaster said.

"It was just called Gaytime then because back in those days, it didn't have the connotations it does today.

"Years later, they made it Golden Gaytime."

The incredible view from the top floor of the house at 65 View St, Paddington.

Mr Lancaster said he was chuffed the vanilla and toffee ice-cream dipped in chocolate and biscuit crumbs was still a popular treat.

"It's still going well and basically the same product," he said.

The idea for the name for Splice came from England, where there was an ice-cream called Split.

"I can remember sitting around the table with the advertisers trying to come up with a name for it," Mr Lancaster said.

He claims he also invented Paul's custard, which is still sold in supermarkets across Australia.

This home at 65 View St, Paddington, is for sale for offers over $3.69m.

Mr Lancaster and his wife, Susan, bought the property at 65 View Street in 2009 and have since undertaken a major renovation.

The incredible three-level, modern masterpiece has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, an internal lift, floating stairs, a pool with exercise jets and city views to die for.

The view from the downstairs kitchen of the property at 65 View St, Paddington.

The property is being marketed by Daniel Argent of Urban Property Agents, who said he experienced a bout of nostalgia when he learned who the owner of the property was.

"He's basically an Australian celebrity - the ice-cream version of Bert Newton!" Mr Argent said.

"I grew up on Golden Gaytimes and Splices.

"Every swimming carnival at school - that's what you'd get at the end."

Mr Argent said the property was the best house on the market in Paddington.

"It has the most unbelievable city views going," he said.

"I think the owner's iconic and I think the house is iconic."

One of the bathrooms in the home at 65 View St, Paddington.

The top floor of the home is perhaps the most delectable, with an open-plan living room and covered balcony framing a jawdropping view of Brisbane's city skyline.

There are plenty of outdoor spaces throughout the property - perfect for sitting back and enjoying an ice-cream on a hot Brissie day.

Self-contained guest accommodation takes up the lower floor, while the master bedroom wing, directly above, includes a one-way glass ensuite.

The main kitchen in the home at 65 View St, Paddington.

The designer kitchen is equipped with a range of Miele appliances, a Liebherr refrigerator, a Vintec wine refrigerator, bi-fold windows and a walk-in cold room.

There's also a 2000-bottle climate-controlled wine cellar, gym, Sonos sound system and hi-tech security.

Paddington is one of Brisbane's most expensive suburbs, with a median house price of $1.15 million, according to property researcher, CoreLogic.

The outdoor area of the property at 65 View St, Paddington.

A Streets billboard for Splice ice-cream.