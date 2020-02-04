‘He’s such a campaigner’: Ballina MP supports new Greens leader

BALLINA MP Tamara Smith has thrown her support behind her party’s newly-elected leader Adam Bandt.

On Tuesday morning, Mr Bandt was elected the leader of the Greens following the resignation of Richard Di Natale on Monday due to family reasons.

Ms Smith said the federal party room had elected “a vocal campaigner for climate change action” in Mr Bandt.

“For the last four years we really needed Richard, he had a strong appeal among our mainstream supporters, a calming influence, and navigated some crucial democratic changes,” Ms Smith said.

“Adam is very different, he’s the leader we need now because of the climate emergency we’re in now.

“He’s such a campaigner.”

Senator Richard Di Natale and Adam Bandt at a press conference where Senator Richard Di Natale resigned as leader of the Greens and will leave federal Parliament within months. Picture Gary Ramage

Mr Bandt was elected unopposed in a meeting of 10 senior Greens leaders.

Ms Smith said the Greens’ leadership election process would likely change in the next six months, allowing for the Greens’ membership base to vote on a leader, adopting a process similar to the Labor Party’s.

She supports the proposed changes to their constitution

“I trust the federal party room on this, but I also understand our members want more of a say,” she said.

Ms Smith said she wasn’t surprised by Mr Di Natale’s resignation.

“It is such a demanding job, he’s been in public life for more than 20 years,” she said.

“Anyone who knows him, will be disappointed, but not surprised.”