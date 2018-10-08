Hotel ad angers women

The ad for the Sofitel hotel in Brisbane.

AT FIRST glance this photo looks innocent enough - a young couple relaxing in a hotel bed, both reading over breakfast in their fluffy white robes.

He's reading a copy of the Australian Financial Review newspaper and she's flicking through a Chanel coffee table book.

Laid out on the bed in front of them are a selection of breakfast items. There are pastries and pancakes for him, a healthy fruit platter for her.

To every woman who has read an actual newspaper in bed alongside her male partner, this photo looks like an ad "straight out of Mad Men's Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce," as one critic on Twitter put it.

Many female readers of Fairfax's Good Weekend magazine spotted the ad in Saturday's Sydney Morning Herald newspaper on the weekend and slammed its suggestion that women only read light, frivolous material about fashion.

"Yes, newsflash for @SofitelBrisbane - some women are in fact more interested in whether stocks and shares are going up and down than whether hemlines are," one woman wrote on Twitter.

"Ah yes, those hotel mornings when you wake up, put your hair in a nice chignon and read a coffee-table book about Chanel," joked one woman. Replied another: "Jesus, is that a Chanel coffee table book? This is … so disheartening."

"No no, don't be silly, you are a woman, you only read fashion books and cookbooks," another said.

One woman commented, "I'm surprised she's not in skimpy underwear while he's holding a handful of spanners", while another said, "Funnily enough I actually prefer reading @FinancialReview in the morning."

A spokesman for the Sofitel Brisbane apologised for the ad and said it has now been pulled from any future publications.

"There was no intention of portraying a stereotype but we recognise it and apologise for any offence that it has caused," the spokesman said.

"The creative has since been pulled from any future communications activity."

