One Nation candidate’s shock call ahead of election

One Nation’s Thuringowa candidate has pulled out of the race less than two months out from the state election.

One Nation’s Thuringowa candidate has pulled out of the race less than two months out from the state election.

ONE Nation's Thuringowa candidate has pulled out of the election race less than two months out from the state election.

Troy Thompson has decided to withdraw his candidacy due to "personal reasons" today.

Mr Thompson said he made the decision with a "heavy heart" and said it was not an easy decision or taken lightly.

"I would like to thank Senator Pauline Hanson, the One Nation party executive and candidates for their unwavering support and friendship throughout my campaign," Mr Thompson said in a statement.

Thuringowa One Nation candidate Troy Thompson. Picture: Evan Morgan

"The entire experience has been enjoyable, challenging, and a great learning experience.

"I have had the pleasure of meeting some incredible people throughout this journey and if time permits, I hope to continue pushing the boundaries for community-driven results sometime in the future."

Mr Thompson said One Nation had proven it was capable of doing what the major parties had not been able to for decades - deliver policies, drive discussion and listen.

"I wish each of the One Nation candidates all the very best in the upcoming state election. I will be cheering you on from the sidelines and will continue to encourage voters to look to the centre, not the right or left," he said.

"To the candidates of Thuringowa, I trust through this journey you have all realised that community is key to successful leadership, and being a leader is more about consultation, communication, and truth."

There are three candidates remaining in Thuringowa; Julianne Wood for Katter's Australian Party, Natalie Marr for LNP and incumbent Aaron Harper.

caitlan.charles@news.com.au

Originally published as HE'S OUT: Candidate's shock call ahead of election