He's hooked on Ballina

A COMBINATION of bowls and fishing will keep Commonwealth Games silver medallist Barrie Lester busy at Ballina for the next week.

He played with Gold Coast bowler Chris Le Lievre on the first day of the $12,000 Summerland Pairs at the Cherry Street Bowling Club yesterday.

Lester has made more than 130 international appearances, winning a bronze medal for Australia at the 2006 Commonwealth Games in Melbourne and silver at the 2016 World Bowls Championships.

The Melbourne bowler won silver medals on the Gold Coast this year in the triples and fours.

It is the second time he has played at the Ballina event after combining with Walter Jacobs two years ago.

"Chris is the bowls co-ordinator at Musgrave Hill, we've known each other for years and he asked me to come have a game with him,” Lester said.

"I also have a good mate that lives in Ballina and we're both keen on fishing so it's worked out well.

"I spend so much time playing bowls on the Gold Coast and I really wish I could play at more places like this down here.”

Lester might have more time on his hands now with two losses from sectional play yesterday as competition continued late into the day.

In one of the tougher sections, he had an 18-17 loss to 2016 winners Jayden Christie and Sean Ingham then Gold Coast bowler Scott De Jongh and Terry Fitzpatrick beat Lester and Le Lievre 14-9.

"I'm back here on the fifth for the singles and I'm sure I'll have plenty to do in between,” Lester said.

"There are some waterfalls I want to go look at and I have other friends and family on the Gold Coast I want to catch up with.”

More of the big guns roll in today with defending champions David Ferguson and Ben Twist set to play.

Canadian international Ryan Bester is playing with Sean Baker.

"It's all happening here over the next week,” event organiser Kris Lehfeldt said.

"The greens are a (running) a bit slower this year and they're getting through the games quickly.”