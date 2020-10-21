‘He’s going to die’: Man faces hearing for puppy shooting

Irish wolfhound Bucket was euthanased after being shot with an arrow at a South Golden Beach property. Bucket was described on social media as "a gentle soul who lived life to the fullest".

A COURT has heard there was “no option” but to euthanase a puppy after it was shot in the spine with a bow and arrow.

Robert Bruce Stewart, 60, is facing a hearing on the charges of recklessly torturing and seriously injuring an animal and committing an act of aggravated cruelty.

The charges stem from an incident during which he shot an Irish wolfhound x malamute, named Bucket, with a bow and arrow at his South Golden Beach property on December 6 last year.

Details not in dispute in the hearing include the fact Bucket entered Mr Stewart’s property and the accused shot him with an arrow, resulting in an injury which later resulted in the dog being euthanased.



Defence solicitor John Weller has argued the shooting was accidental.

Mr Weller told Byron Bay Local Court on Tuesday his client was faced with an “erratic, vicious dog” which was jumping at his chicken coop, distressing the animals inside.

He has argued Mr Stewart shot arrows at corrugated tin in an attempt to scare Bucket away.

In footage from a police officer’s body-worn camera played to court, Mr Stewart says a third arrow ricocheted off a palm tree before striking the dog.

In the video, Mr Stewart told the officers he was laying in bed when he heard a commotion.

“(The dog was) jumping up and down it’s clawing the cage,” he said.

“I just wanted to scare the f---ing thing.”

The arrow penetrated Bucket’s spine and while he was taken immediately for treatment, veterinary surgeon Dr Stephen Van Mil told the court “there was no other option” but to euthanase him.

Police prosecutor Alix Thom said Mr Stewart had “a particular dislike” for Bucket and a dislike for other dogs in the street.

Bucket’s owner, Kris Thompson, told the court his mother, Sally Williams, would often take Bucket for a beach walk before he took the dog to work with him.

Ms Williams and his sister, Holly Ceglinski, were in the garage when Bucket is believed to have escaped into the neighbouring yard of Mr Stewart’s home.

Ms Ceglinksi recalled hearing whimpering and called for Bucket before a brief exchange with the accused.

“He said he’s gonna die, I’ve shot him,” she said.

The hearing continues.