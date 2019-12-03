‘He’s amazing’: SBW training blows minds

Code-hopping superstar Sonny Bill Williams has shown off a new training program that's left his high performance managers stunned.

Williams has been in Kingscliff, on the northern coast of NSW, conducting his own pre-season training camp ahead of his high-profile move to the Toronto Wolfpack to play in the second tier of the English Super League.

Having signed a two-year deal with the Canadian team that will reportedly make him the highest earning player in the history of rugby league or union - worth $10 million - Williams is leaving no stone unturned ahead of his Super League debut at the end of January.

Nine News Sydney reported on Tuesday night the 34-year-old has been conducting a "torturous training camp" at the Surfing Australia high performance centre in Kingsliff.

High performance coach Michael Crisp said Williams' unique training regime is designed to protect the former All Blacks star's body and give him the best chance possible of remaining injury free when he's still playing professional football at the age of 36 in Toronto.

"He's amazing." Crisp said.

Keegan Smith with Sonny Bill Williams at the Roosters.

"He's 34. 110 kilos. He's like three humans."

Williams' has been working with former Roosters strength and conditioning guru Keegan Smith, the son of former Roosters coach Brian Smith.

Smith says Williams' training camp is unlike anything he is aware of previously being used to train rugby league athletes.

"The kind of training that we're doing, I don't think any player's ever actually done to prepare themselves for footy," Smith said.

"That opens up the possibility of getting some results that haven't been seen as well. So we're excited."

Williams said the challenge of playing rugby league in Toronto had "re-ignited" his athletic hunger

At 34 Sonny Bill Williams should be in the twilight of his career... but his work ethic and drive to return to Rugby League suggest otherwise. @Danny_Weidler #9News pic.twitter.com/odb5Q5rc6v — Nine News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) December 3, 2019

Williams is reportedly set to become the first $30 million man in rugby league and rugby union, according to a staggering breakdown of the former All Blacks star's career earnings.

Williams has squeezed more money out of his code-hopping career than anyone else before him, completely justifying his decision to walk out on the Canterbury Bulldogs and rugby league in 2008.

Williams has earned more than $26 million in his 16-year football career, and seven-fight boxing career.

Rig.

Combined with a long-term $2.5 million ambassadorial sponsorship deal with adidas, Williams' earnings are set to reach $28 million by the time he sees out his deal with Toronto.

The 34-year-old's fortune reportedly doubles the career earnings of Melbourne Storm legend and future NRL immortal Cameron Smith - and he's done it much easier.

While Smith has had to play more than 500 professional rugby league games for his earnings, Williams has only played 299 career matches across his NRL and rugby carers.

A reported return to the boxing ring in October, 2020, to fight either Barry Hall or Paul Gallen would reportedly push Williams to the $30 million mark.