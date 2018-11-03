Man fights for life after stabbing

A MAN has been charged with attempted murder after the alleged stabbing on another man in Hervey Bay last night that left him fighting for his life.

Police will allege at about 7pm in a motel on Charlton Esplanade, a man received multiple stab wounds to his back and neck.

He was taken to the Hervey Bay Hospital for treatment in a critical condition.

Officers charged a 47-year-old man from Townsville with one count of attempted murder.

He will appear in the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Monday, November 5,

Any members of the public who have information in relation to this matter are asked to contact police.