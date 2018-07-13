Hervey Bay mum through to semi-finals on Ninja Warrior

MOMENTS before taking the first step on to the Australian Ninja Warrior obstacle course, a rush of adrenalin hit Amy Stephenson.

Despite the daunting task ahead, the fear and self-doubt washed away when she saw her family cheering on the sidelines.

Re-watching the experience on television on Tuesday night, the Hervey Bay mum-of-two said the cameras didn't do the course justice.

"When you look at it on television it looks easier than it actually is," Miss Stephenson said.

"Every obstacle is really, really tough."

During her televised heat on Tuesday night, the 27-year-old made it past the first two obstacles, which included the 'Rolling pin to bungee' which took out multiple contestants.

However it was the 'Bridge of blades' which ended Miss Stephenson's run.

But the Hervey Bay athlete will get another shot after qualifying for the show's semi-finals by finishing 20th in her heat.

The obstacle course promises to be bigger and harder for the next round.

The former gymnast held on for her life by her fingertips at the 'Rolling pin to bungee', making it through with an impressive save in which she did the splits while hanging in the air.

"That was just my gymnastics instincts kicking in and I just did that as a reflex," she said.

"The elastic was really difficult to hang on to."

She said if she could do the 'Bridge of blades' again, she would take the slow approach.

"I remember when I was in the water after going down, I saw the blade going back around so I went back under," she said.

"Watching it, my eldest daughter was chuffed and my youngest was locked to the TV."

Keep an eye-out for Miss Stephenson in the semi-finals of the Australian Ninja Warrior in the coming weeks.

Currently she is preparing for a gymnastics competition, which is on Sunday.