Hervey Bay mum with 'atrocious' traffic history jailed

A MUM with an "atrocious" traffic history, who has dodged jail again and again, has been ordered to serve three months behind bars.

Melissa Jane Nudd was exposed in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Wednesday as a repeat road offender with no regard for court orders.

The mum-of-four pleaded guilty to driving disqualified.

The court heard her lengthy traffic history included 14 counts of driving disqualified, and she had received a jail sentence for 11 of them.

But Police Prosecutor Donna Sperling pointed out that Nudd had been granted immediate parole on all but one of those sentences.

On the exception, she was given immediately parole eligibility.

"Even though she continues to breach her parole with alike offences, she's been continually afforded, in prosecution's submission, a lenient penalty with immediate parole," Snr Const Sperling said.

It took Snr Const Sperling almost five minutes to summarise the 33-year-old's traffic history.

The offence Nubb was punished for at her court appearance this week arose from an incident on April 20, in which she was intercepted by police about 9.48am and busted driving disqualified.

The Pialba woman received a speeding ticket the same day, clocking 73km/h in a 60 zone.

Defence lawyer Justin Geldard explained Nudd had borrowed her neighbour's car and was driving to a hospital, but accepted his client could have taken another form of transport.

Nudd was sentenced to 18-months in jail, to be suspended after serving three months.

The suspended sentenced will hang above Nudd's head for an operational period of five years.

She was disqualified from driving for five years.

The court heard probation, community service orders and serving jail time had not stopped Nudd reoffending.