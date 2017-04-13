Heroin found in 40yo L-plater's undies

HEROIN and a stash of other illicit drugs were found in the underpants of an L-plate driver near Nimbin.

Police will allege that on 8am Wednesday officers saw a car driving on the wrong side of Kyogle Road, Mount Burrell.

The driver, a 40-year-old Goolmangar man, was pulled over by Nimbin police.

After speaking to the man, officers formed the opinion he was under the influence of a drug.

A search of the man, Senior Constable David Henderson said the man was in possession of "personal amounts” of heroin, ice, Oxycodone and a crushed tablet.

He was then taken to a hospital for a blood test.

The man will be charged with three counts of possession of prohibited drug, learner unaccompanied and other traffic offences.

Further charges may be laid pending the blood test results as well as analysis of the crushed tablet.