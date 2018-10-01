Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Blake Ferguson broke his leg against the Storm.
Blake Ferguson broke his leg against the Storm.
Rugby League

Ferguson plays last 30 minutes of final with broken leg

by Staff writers
1st Oct 2018 11:30 AM

ROOSTERS winger Blake Ferguson played the final 30 minutes of Sunday night's grand final with a broken leg.

All the focus was on heroic halfback Cooper Cronk and rightly so, but it has been revealed by NRL.com that Ferguson broke his fibula 10 minutes into the second half and played on.

Ferguson battled through the injury to help the Roosters secure a 21-6 win over the Storm.

 

Ferguson, who will join the Eels next season finished with 21 runs for 155 metres against the Storm, having led the league for run metres this season.

The Dally M winger of the year will be in a moon boot for the Roosters' celebrations and unfortunately will join the Eels' casualty ward, when he fronts for preseason training.

But for now nothing can take the gloss off his grand final heroics in helping the Roosters to a first title since 2013.

Related Items

Show More
blake ferguson melbourne storm nrl nrl grand final sydney roosters

Top Stories

    Two years after her death, Jodie's legacy lives on

    Two years after her death, Jodie's legacy lives on

    News JODIE McRae, founder of Lismore cancer charity Jodie's Inspiration, is being remembered today.

    • 1st Oct 2018 12:07 PM
    288 breath tests: Police target bad beach behaviour

    premium_icon 288 breath tests: Police target bad beach behaviour

    Crime 4WD and illegal dune access among the issues targeted by police

    • 1st Oct 2018 12:03 PM
    WATCH: Explosions and drilling to build new highway

    WATCH: Explosions and drilling to build new highway

    News Where does the material come from in Pacific Highway upgrade?

    Drunk driver almost hits shoppers in Woolworths carpark

    premium_icon Drunk driver almost hits shoppers in Woolworths carpark

    News Police said 33-year-old woman was almost four times the legal limit

    Local Partners