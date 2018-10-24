Heroic path to gold

A HERCULEAN effort by Lismore pilot Nathan Parker has seen him triumph to win gold at the Invictus Games this week.

On Monday Parker, 23, was emotional after securing a gold medal in the Indoor Rowing Men's IR3 Four Minute Endurance with a distance of 1157m.

He also took out silver in the Indoor Rowing Men's IR3 One Minute Sprint with a distance of 338m.

Indoor rowing is a sport of endurance, power and speed made all the more challenging after Parker lost his left hand in a RAAF bus crash in 2015.

He was quietly jubilant yet humble talking after the races.

"I was nervous going into the races after going through the Invictus Games in Toronto (Canada) last year,” he said.

"To represent my country in Australia and medal in front of my home crowd was amazing, when I got off the rower in the four minute race I thought it doesn't matter if I get a medal because I rowed my best.”

Parker said he was unsure if his preparation for the games was enough.

"It was not the prefect year as I had other commitments such as getting back into flying,” he said. "So to get the gold was fantastic.”

Parker said having everyone he loved in the stadium cheering him on was a massive factor in getting onto the podium.

"The atmosphere of a home crowds was amazing, it really lifted me,” he said. "I've had so many people up here, family and quite a few of my mates who went through the bus accident with me, my superior at the time, even my prosthetist who made some slight modifications a few weeks ago, they all came to see me row.”

Parker said he's also racing for his supporters. "It's about so many people who have got me through so much, it was about representing the people who walked every step of the way with me to show how far I've come every step of the way.”

On Thursday he's in the 200m and 400m, then on Friday its' the 100m and 4 x 100m relay. "But this could change,” he said. "We're in the lucky position where we have seven athletes available and the needs of the team outweigh the hopes and reams of the individuals.

"To represent Australia here in front of loved ones, family and friends and get gold, you can't write a better ending.”