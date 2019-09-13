HEROIC ACT: Young workers prevent bushfire disaster

FOUR young Northern Rivers residents were quick to act and stop a bushfire at the side of the road in Booyong this morning.

East Ballina resident Samuel Northfield was travelling with his Northern Rivers Asbestos Removal and Demolition co-workers James Dunster, Nathan Finlay and Will Kulas in between jobs around 10.30am.

One of them stopped his car after seeing smoke on the side of the road at Pearces Creek Road.

"One of the boys called the fireys straight away, and the other three got the buckets from the back of the cars and, luckily, there was a creek nearby, so we ran down the creek, filled up the buckets and kept running up and down for about 20 minutes putting the fire out until the fire crew got there," Mr Northfield said.

"I am not sure if the owner of the property was driving out of the property by coincidence or he saw the smoke, but he came over and he was very thankful, because when we stopped the flames were about a metre and a half to two metres high and it was about to start spreading.

"It was pure dry bushland... the whole thing would have gone up in flames and there was a house nearby."

Mr Northfield said he had never encountered a situation like this before.

"I live in East Ballina and we had some fires last year at the back of the house, but I have never been involved with putting one out before myself," he said.

Far North Coast RFS Superintendent David Cook confirmed a team of volunteers were called to check on an extinguished bushfire on the side of the road in Booyong this morning at around 10.30am.

"The suspected reason for the fire is recent machinery activity in the area," he explained.