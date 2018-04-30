HEROES: 8 times people have been saved in our surf

Nathan Rheinberger of Yamba - to be awarded bravery award for his rescue of two teenagers at Turners Beach.Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

WITH the Clarence Valley's long coastline, and open surf beaches, it goes without saying that people will get in trouble in the water.

Here are some of the times where lifesavers, whether the volunteers who guard the beaches, or just members of the general public put someone else's safety before their own and saved someone from the sea.

February 7, 2009

20-year-old hero Nathan Rheinberger was just 16 when he rescued two female students off Turners Beach, Yamba, in February 2009; his actions gaining him a Commendation for Brave Conduct.

Recalling the rescue, Mr Rheinberger said at the time he was heading in from a surf when he spotted two swimmers caught in a rip.

"I didn't really think about it, I just paddled out," Mr Rheinberger told The Daily Examiner afterwards.

February 2, 2012

A ROCK fisherman fell up to six metres from the top of Yamba's breakwall, suffering injuries to his head and body.

A dramatic rescue followed, involving at least two local fishermen who were already on the scene.

Witnesses say the 64-year-old man, whose identity has not been released, was fishing from near the top of Turners breakwall and turned to say goodbye to friends when he slipped and fell to the water.

The rescuer, Kevin Cook, from Yamba, has been described as a hero who probably saved the angler's life.

January 8, 2015

TWO young holidaymakers put their nipper training to good use by saving a Yamba woman from being dragged out to sea.

Michelle Miller, Angus Cook, their son Max and friend Ed Waddington knew what to do when they saw a woman in trouble in the surf at Pippi Beach

Michelle Miller was walking along Pippi Beach with her family on Thursday afternoon when she saw a head bobbing beyond the waves, halfway down Pippi Beach.

Luckily her 12-year-old son Max and his friend Ed Waddington, 13, are both nippers at North Curl Curl and Freshwater Surf Life saving clubs in Sydney and knew what to do.

February 1, 2015

Matthew Parkin, 12, Morgen Parkin, 13, Cody Hinterholzl, 11, and Lochlan Elward, 12, members of Minnie Water-Wooli Surf Life Saving Club, helped with rescuing two people on the weekend.

MINNIE Water-Wooli Surf Life Saving Nippers Cody Hinterholzl and Morgen Parkin were enjoying a post-training surf with their friends at Minnie Water Main Beach when they heard a shout for help.

Instinct took over and they raced out to two drowning teenagers, Cody yelling instructions to keep calm as he went.

January 17, 2017

IN THE moments before lifeguards Harry Fahey and Mikey Gilliman rescued eight people , a big set of waves rolled into Pippi Beach.

With the huge set of waves, the eight swimmers were swept out to the back of the beach.

Jun 16, 2017

A SURFER was rushed to hospital after he was pulled unconscious from the water at Iluka's North Wall.

A 43-year-old man was rescued from the surf in an unconscious state, and CPR was performed until he regained consciousness.

March 4, 2018

A group of tourists were reportedly yelling and waving their arms when they came into danger caused by the infamous Lone Rock Rip at Yamba's northern Main Beach.

It was reported the tourists drifted out of depth and started to panic, so the fisherman ran across the beach and swam out to bring them onto the rocks.

April 26, 2018

When a large wave pushed her children out further than she had first realised, Vivien Miller decided it was time for them to get out, with her daughter riding the next wave in.

Her nine-year-old son Robert though had disappeared.

Jake Scobie, an Iraq veteran visiting his mother in Yamba while on leave from the army, and Adriaan Den Herder, a visiting backpacker from the Netherlands came together to bring the boy in.