Hero rescues runaway cat on train tracks

by Josh Fagan
20th Jan 2020 10:59 AM
A cat came within a whisker of being hit by a train before it was saved by a Protective Services Officer who jumped down on the tracks to rescue it.

The runaway cat ended up on the train line at North Melbourne station on Saturday night as worried passengers watched on.

The PSO came to its aid and returned the plucky pet to its owner, earning a round of applause from fellow commuters.

Video shared by 3AW radio shows the moment the cat was collected from the tracks.
A Metro spokesman said the PSO had contacted the control centre and been given the all clear before embarking on the rescue mission.

A train was rerouted to avoid that platform about 8.35pm.

By 8.40pm the line was reopened.

The spokesman said it was an "excellent result" and an example of good communication between PSOs and the control centre.

A caller to 3AW radio said when the owner was reunited with her cat she raised a jubilant fist to the air and yelled: "Go the police officers".

josh.fagan@news.com.au

