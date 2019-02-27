Herne set to flex muscle

MUSCLE UP: Lismore-born Nathan Herne, 16, is preparing to make his debut in the TA2 Racing Muscle Car Series, which commences at this weekend's opening round at Sydney Motorsport Park.

LISMORE young gun Nathan Herne is gearing up for his maiden muscle car racing event this weekend and he's already planning his assault on races in the United States at the end of the year.

It comes off the back of his successful 2018 Formula Ford campaign and now Nathan, 16, is ready to make his debut in the TA2 Racing Muscle Car Series, with the opening round at Sydney Motorsport Park.

Nathan Herne's Muscle Car Debut:

Nathan said he's keen to get the series started aboard his brand-new #29 Gulf Western Oils Dodge Challenger.

However, the Year 11 Trinity College student said he's under no illusions that his debut in the category is going to be without its learning curves.

"The main challenge will be data, in motorsport everything relies on data and helps the driver and pit crew,” he said.

"Everything from the pedal positions to steering is monitored, we download all the data and this determines how we will improve and set up the car for the next race.”

Nathan recently enjoyed "a shakedown-run” at Ipswich's Queensland Raceway to gain some track time.

"The goal for this year is just to learn the car and try to understand as much as we can about the different tracks and conditions,” Nathan said.

"While we're not putting too much pressure on ourselves, we're aiming to work towards being a top-10 contender.

"But if win the championship, the prize for winning is a free trip to drive in America.”

Its along way from racing karts when he was just seven years old before setting on a trajectory which saw him take up Formula Fords at 14 before embracing V8 Muscle Cars now.

In what is a huge coup for Herne, the youngster is pleased to welcome on board his 2019 major sponsor in Gulf Western Oil.

"I can't thank Gulf Western Oil enough for coming on board to support me this year and it's a real honour to be able to represent them,” the 16-year-old enthused.

Nathan said he was delighted to be supported by his 2019 sponsors comprising Gulf Western Oil, Herne's Freight Service, North Coast Petroleum, Lickiss Fabrications, FX Signs, Revolution Racegear, Herne's Security Solutions, and Ace Allstars Cheerleading.