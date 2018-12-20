Herne set for next racing challenge

FOLLOWING two competitive years of Formula Ford racing, Lismore driver Nathan Herne is moving into the tin-top categories via the TA2 Muscle Car Series next season.

To say that the 16-year-old aspiring full-time race-car driver is excited about his 2019 plans would be quite the understatement.

He finished fourth in the Australian Formula Ford Championship, along with collecting state championship wins in both NSW and Victoria.

"There is no hiding behind the fact that I want to one day reach Supercars and I feel that at this point in time, the move into TA2 is going to benefit me tremendously,” Herne said.

"The TA2 category is no doubt going to help expand my tin-top experience around a range of the country's leading circuits.

"The category itself is one that is growing significantly and I can't wait to take this next step.”

Herne, who last month had his first TA2 test day at Queensland Raceway, along with a pair of Supercar test sessions earlier this month at Winton Motor Raceway, is set to campaign a Dodge Challenger for his maiden TA2 Racing season assault that has been purchased by the Herne family.

"Apart from the actual competition side of TA2, I'm really looking forward to working closely with my dad (Stuart Herne - a six-time Australian V8 Dirt Modified Champion) on these cars and being able to benefit from his years of racing experience,” enthused Herne.

"Next year in TA2, Aaron Seton will be racing, with his dad Glenn leading the team in the garage, along with George Miedecke and his dad Andrew, who will both be racing, so that gives us plenty of generations of motorsport experience both on and off the track, which is exciting for everyone.”

The 2019 TA2 Muscle Car Series calendar is soon to be announced, and Herne and the team are now working hard on securing sponsorship.

Anyone interested in getting involved with the team can contact Herne via email at nathanherne2929@gmail.com