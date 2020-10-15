Herne running in top ten at Bathurst

MUSCLE UP: Lismore-born Nathan Herne secured seventh place in practice 1 of the Aussie Tin Tops at Bathurst on Thursday.

NATHAN HERNE returned to the driver seat of his Camaro in great style as he posted a seventh quickest time in the first practice of the Aussie Tin Tops at Bathurst 1000.

The Aussie Tin Tops are running as a support race this year at Bathurst and Herne’s seventh place is a strong start ahead of qualifying on Friday and the race on Saturday.

Herne elected to race in the support race after being unable to secure a Superlicence dispensation with Garry Rogers Motorsport to race in the main Supercars race on Sunday.

Instead, Herne will be splitting his time between Aussie Tin Tops and working as part of the pit crew for GRM.

The GRM wildcard entry will be piloted by Tyler Everingham and Jayden Ojeda instead of Herne.

In a post on his Facebook page earlier this week, Herne said he was grateful that GRM managed to find a space for him to still participate with the team.

“Obviously, it’s not the way I expected to be making my Bathurst 1000 debut but pretty stoked Garry Rogers Motorsport were kind enough to find me a spot on the teams as part of the crew.

“It’ll be a weird feeling seeing the car driving down pit lane with someone else in it but if you asked me to clean the car with a tissue two months ago I would’ve snapped at it. So to have changed that much, that quickly, to be a little bitter, you know life isn’t too bad.”

