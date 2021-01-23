Herne ready to go full throttle into new motorsport season

Racing star Nathan Herne is revved up about his chances this season which will see him pull double duties in the Trans Am and S5000 series.

Lismore-born Herne signed with Garry Rogers Motorsport on a multi-year deal in the off-season to join their operation in Victoria and compete in the two national competitions.

Speaking ahead of the opening weekend, which will include his debut in the S5000 category, Herne said the break in motorsport would benefit him.

“This has been my longest break between a same category race … it’s the first race a lot of people have done either since Clipsal last year or Bathurst, it’ll be interesting,” he said.

“I think it’s just going to be (about) whoever can get back to race conditions fastest and keep their nose clean and (they’ll) be in for a good shot.”

Racing in the two series this season, Herne said one of his keys to success behind the wheel will be maintaining his focus on the track.

“I think the biggest thing is mental, racing is such a mental game and we don’t have a chance to think about things … in racing you have tens of seconds or hundreds of seconds to react,” he said.

“Trans-Am I am pretty comfortable with and switching between cars I am pretty comfortable with, I’ve just gotta make sure I am mentally switching between them … if I have a bad race in the S5000 then I’ve got to switch off, forget about that and (focus) on Trans-Am.”

The Race Tasmania series runs from January 24 to January 26 and will feature a 100 kilometre feature race in Trans Am to celebrate Australia Day.