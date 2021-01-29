Herne kicks into in Trans AM and S5000 double act

Nathan Herne claimed victory in the Trans AM series over the weekend. (Credit: Nathan Herne Racing Facebook)

Nathan Herne has made a roaring start to life with Garry Rogers Motorsport with podium results in the S5000 and Trans Am series across the weekend.

Herne made his series debut in the S5000 category over the weekend after signing a multi-year deal with GRM in the off-season.

In the main feature race of S5000, Herne completed something of a Steven Bradbury moment where he went to third spot after Joey Mawson and James Golding collided on lap 21.

Herne maintained the position to the chequered flag, finishing seconds in arrears to Tim Macrow and race winner Thomas Randle.

Herne is pulling double duties across the season between the two categories and continued his good weekend with victory in the Trans AM feature race.

In race one of the Trans AM weekend, Herne claimed victory over fellow title contender Aaron Seton while also setting the fastest lap of the race.

The two switched podium spots for race two before Herne stormed past Seton and Tim Brook to secure victory in race three.

The results leave Herne at the top of the Trans AM series and fourth in the standings of the S5000 category.

Round two takes place at the Australian All Wheels Race Fest at Phillip Island on February 19-21.

