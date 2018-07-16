Menu
VINTAGE: Beautifully restored machinery on show at Casino's Harnessing Heritage Horsepower Weekend. Jacqueline Munro
Heritage tractors, trucks, cars on show at Casino

Jacqueline Munro
by
16th Jul 2018 9:00 AM

WITH diesel fumes floating in the air, Casino crowds had a fantastic day at the annual Harnessing Heritage Horsepower Weekend on the weekend.

Organiser John Broderick said that the show is in its fifth year of operation, and was still going strong.

"We've had a fantastic turnout of machinery again this year," he said.

"We've had people come from Beenleigh, Kempsey, and even from as far away as the Tablelands and Dorrigo."

The annual event, held at the Casino Showground, showcases heritage machinery, tractors, trucks, cars, stationary engine displays and even some vintage steam-powered engines.

There were a range of events throughout the day, including a tractor pull, other tractor games as well as the grand parade.

There was plenty to see and do for those who weren't here just for the machinery, including raffles, market stalls and cake stalls.

The Ballina Model Boat Builders put on an impressive display in the pavilion, while Casino Mini Rail and a farmyard of baby animals kept children entertained.

Mr Broderick said that the event was a huge success and wanted to thank everybody who showed up.

"It was a very pleasant day. The weather was wonderful and it was good to see the day warm up after a frosty start," Mr Broderick said.

"We're looking forward to bringing back a bigger and better show again next year."

Lismore Northern Star

