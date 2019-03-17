Menu
HERITAGE PROPERTY: The former National Bank at Wardell is now on the market, offering an amazing opportunity to secure a property with subject to Council approval, this property could be a great location for any number of retail or commercial interests. Supplied
Heritage-listed former bank up for sale

Alison Paterson
16th Mar 2019 11:00 PM
HOMEBUYERS seeking an historic property with oodles of character will love a former bank at 3 Sinclair St, Wardell.

LJ Hooker Lismore agent Reyna Deegan said the property, which is situated on the corner of Sinclair and Richmond Streets, offered an amazing opportunity to secure a genuine piece of local history,

She said the old National Bank, affectionately referred to by locals as "The Bank”, was a local heritage-listed residence and was built in 1922.

"The building features 14' ceilings, teak floors, cedar panels and silky oak fittings,” she said.

"When you walk inside you feel the ambiance and history of this unique building.”

Ms Deegan said subject to council approval, this property could be a great location for any number of retail or commercial interests.

"It's an amazing opportunity to acquire a building with enormous potential,” she said.

"Obviously anyone who seeks to sue the property for retail and commercial purposes should check with Council for the appropriate approvals.”

Ms Deegan said the property was located in an area which is experiencing an increase in popularity.

"We have some some strong local interest,” she said.

"Wardell is set to flourish and become a really charming village,” she said.

"An art gallery or cafe here would be a fabulous addition to the community.”

Ms Deegan said the property is perfectly located, just 50m away from the Richmond River and less than 6km from Patches Beach.

She said Wardell was an area that is just waiting to boom - it's just 15km to Ballina and a 30 minute drive to Lismore.

The property will be auctioned on site on Saturday April 6 at 2:30pm.

