Here's who you think will become the next Lismore MP

The Advocate is polling online readers to get a feel for the community's vote ahead of the State Election next month.

THERE'S only five weeks to go until NSW heads to the polls and Labor is in with a winning chance of taking the seat of Lismore, according to Northern Star readers.

This week 565 people voted in an online readers poll that asked the question who they will vote for at the NSW State election on March 23.

While this poll is solely based off the data of those people who chose to vote, the results show that Labor candidate for Lismore Janelle Saffin would win the upcoming election with 38 per cent of the vote.

The poll revealed coming in second place would be Greens candidate Sue Higginson (28 per cent), followed closely by Nationals candidate Austin Curtin (24 per cent).

Rounding out the poll were Independent candidate Greg Bennett (3 per cent) and Animal Justice candidate Alison Waters (1 per cent).

Meanwhile, 3 per cent of voters remained undecided of who they'll be voting for on election day.

Northern Star readers voted for who they want to win the seat of Lismore at the March 23 election.

If the online poll reflects the real result on March 23, a Labor win would mean the seat of Lismore would no longer be held by the National Party, following the retirement of Lismore MP Thomas George who held the seat for 20 years.

The Northern Star recognises there's a lot of people who didn't vote in the online poll and the result on March 23 could be different.

The online poll opened at noon Monday, February 11 and closed at 6am Friday, February 15.