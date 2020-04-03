Here’s what’s open in Casino as business fights to stay open

Aussie Auto in Casino CBD is open. Pictured are staff Anthony Mortimer and Brad Wills. PIC: SUSANNA FREYMARK

THE streets are quiet. Almost as if in mourning.

Corner pubs have their doors closed and the usual tinkle of glasses and g’days from the bar are gone

Chairs and tables at cafes are stacked in corners and masking tape crosses on the floor show people where to stand and still keep their distance.

Some shops have closed such as Cottage Collection who are offering an online service.

A sign posted on the shop window reads: “This pandemic will not last forever. We are stronger than it.”

The shops that are open don’t have many customers.

Which is possibly a good thing in respecting social distancing.

Choice discount staff said their biggest seller was craft items.

On display were newly arrived the 10-pack boxes of masks for $20.

How long small businesses can last depends on the consumer.

While cafes and pubs have reinvented themselves as takeaways, it is more difficult for hairdressers – there is no takeaway haircut.

Like many country towns, Casino is a shadow of its former self but people are doing the right thing and staying home.

Support local business by placing an order by phone.

The federal government has announced several ways it will support small businesses during this coronavirus outbreak. Find out more about government support

THIS IS WHAT IS OPEN IN CASINO

Kennedy’s Appliances

West Casino newsagent

Repco

Richmond Technology

Lighthouse Electrical

Casino Surf centre

Kwong Sings Lingerie and Shoes

Home Timber and hardware

Casino Post Office

T & W Cormack Real Estate

Parker and Kissane -by appointment only

PRD Nationwaide

LJ Hooker

Country IT

Barber

Casino Real Estate

The Ivy Room hairdresser

Arum

Kuts R Us

Meridian Property Group

Right Foot podiatry

Norco and rural stores

Lorraines Laundromat

Network Video and tobacconist

Oatens

Price Busters

Aussie Auto

Bridgestone Tyres

Singhs Tyres

TBS Pet supplies

Service NSW Centre

Rural irrigation Supplies

Dave Rogan Saddlery

Tony Hatton Auto Electrical

APRACS by appointment only

Days machinery

Sil Gava Car Sales

Choice Discount Shop

Richmond Hire

Casino Liquor Company drive through

Pie Cart in Woollies carpark

Cole and Woolworths

Summerland Textiles

Optometrist- urgent cases only

JZM Hair and Beauty

Scrivener & Webb McDonalds Pharmacy

Choice Discount Store

Higgins Newsagency

Sensational Crafts

Summerland Support Services

Smiths Butchery

North Coast Forearms

George Gooley

Williams Chemist

I Fix iPhones with limited hours

Casino Florist for flower orders to nursing homes

Brenda’s Curtains

Dolphin Office Choice

Northern Rivers Physiotherapy

Lanson Trading

Betta Electrical

Allan McKenna Mechanical

Banks

Casino Vet

Central Vet Clinic

Riverview Nursery

McKees Antique Furniture

D & T Brims caryard

TAKEAWAY FOOD

coffee.com

Zeebras Cafe

Sprouts

Mikes

RSM Club

Fast food outlets

Kibbles bakery

Cecil Hotel

Commercial Hotel

Muntien Chinese

Subway

Clydesdale Steakhouse and Motel

North Indian Flame

Londy’s Takeaway

Cecil Bottle-O

Lemos

Casino Roadhouse

Country Crumbs Bakery

If we have missed your business on this list, email rrexp@northernstar.com.au