Here’s what’s open in Casino as business fights to stay open
THE streets are quiet. Almost as if in mourning.
Corner pubs have their doors closed and the usual tinkle of glasses and g’days from the bar are gone
Chairs and tables at cafes are stacked in corners and masking tape crosses on the floor show people where to stand and still keep their distance.
Some shops have closed such as Cottage Collection who are offering an online service.
A sign posted on the shop window reads: “This pandemic will not last forever. We are stronger than it.”
The shops that are open don’t have many customers.
Which is possibly a good thing in respecting social distancing.
Choice discount staff said their biggest seller was craft items.
On display were newly arrived the 10-pack boxes of masks for $20.
How long small businesses can last depends on the consumer.
While cafes and pubs have reinvented themselves as takeaways, it is more difficult for hairdressers – there is no takeaway haircut.
Like many country towns, Casino is a shadow of its former self but people are doing the right thing and staying home.
Support local business by placing an order by phone.
The federal government has announced several ways it will support small businesses during this coronavirus outbreak. Find out more about government support
THIS IS WHAT IS OPEN IN CASINO
Kennedy’s Appliances
West Casino newsagent
Repco
Richmond Technology
Lighthouse Electrical
Casino Surf centre
Kwong Sings Lingerie and Shoes
Home Timber and hardware
Casino Post Office
T & W Cormack Real Estate
Parker and Kissane -by appointment only
PRD Nationwaide
LJ Hooker
Country IT
Barber
Casino Real Estate
The Ivy Room hairdresser
Arum
Kuts R Us
Meridian Property Group
Right Foot podiatry
Norco and rural stores
Lorraines Laundromat
Network Video and tobacconist
Oatens
Price Busters
Aussie Auto
Bridgestone Tyres
Singhs Tyres
TBS Pet supplies
Service NSW Centre
Rural irrigation Supplies
Dave Rogan Saddlery
Tony Hatton Auto Electrical
APRACS by appointment only
Days machinery
Sil Gava Car Sales
Choice Discount Shop
Richmond Hire
Casino Liquor Company drive through
Pie Cart in Woollies carpark
Cole and Woolworths
Summerland Textiles
Optometrist- urgent cases only
JZM Hair and Beauty
Scrivener & Webb McDonalds Pharmacy
Choice Discount Store
Higgins Newsagency
Sensational Crafts
Summerland Support Services
Smiths Butchery
North Coast Forearms
George Gooley
Williams Chemist
I Fix iPhones with limited hours
Casino Florist for flower orders to nursing homes
Brenda’s Curtains
Dolphin Office Choice
Northern Rivers Physiotherapy
Lanson Trading
Betta Electrical
Allan McKenna Mechanical
Banks
Casino Vet
Central Vet Clinic
Riverview Nursery
McKees Antique Furniture
D & T Brims caryard
TAKEAWAY FOOD
coffee.com
Zeebras Cafe
Sprouts
Mikes
RSM Club
Fast food outlets
Kibbles bakery
Cecil Hotel
Commercial Hotel
Muntien Chinese
Subway
Clydesdale Steakhouse and Motel
North Indian Flame
Londy’s Takeaway
Cecil Bottle-O
Lemos
Casino Roadhouse
Country Crumbs Bakery
