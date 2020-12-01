Here’s one uni student who knows how to kick goals in life

STUDENT OF THE YEAR: Recent Southern Cross University graduate Zoe Bertuzzi said she was honoured" to named their student of the year across Lismore, Gold Coast and Coffs Harbour campuses.

STUDENT OF THE YEAR: Recent Southern Cross University graduate Zoe Bertuzzi said she was honoured" to named their student of the year across Lismore, Gold Coast and Coffs Harbour campuses.

A KEEN soccer player was named Southern Cross University's student of the year in the Student Excellence Awards.

The awards, held as a virtual ceremony, recognise outstanding students who have distinguished themselves in areas such as leadership, sport, volunteering or community engagement.

A Koonorigan resident, recent Bachelor of Laws/Bachelor of Sport and Exercise Science double degree graduate at SCU's Lismore campus, soccer and futsal player, Zoe Bertuzzi was recognised for her tireless approach as sports ambassador to new students both in person and over zoom.

SCU said Ms Bertuzzi was influential in the development of several representative and social sports teams and assisting in co-ordinating 'Intercampus Clash' sports events between the University's Gold Coast, Lismore and Coffs Harbour campuses.

She played an essential role in SCU six-a-side soccer program, developing the university women's representative sporting teams, and was a co-manager of the university's Unisport Australia women's Football and Futsal teams in 2018 and 2019 which culminated with SCU winning the National University Futsul Championship last year.

"I feel deeply honoured, but it's crazy considering all the other nominees and winners and the standard of what they've been up to, I was not expecting it at all," Ms Bertuzzi said.

"I've immensely enjoyed my time at Southern Cross, with all the incredible people, playing social sport and meeting international students was a highlight and going on the snow tour was a lot of fun too."

SCU Sport, Health and Wellbeing Coordinator Dave Graham said as a sports ambassador Ms Bertuzzi had welcomed hundreds of new students to SCU and this year contributed as a panellist on the Unilife 'Talking Sport' online session to share her university experiences and let new students know of the opportunities and benefits that exist through being involved with the university sports program.

She is now studying her graduate diploma in legal practice to work as a solicitor.

Fifteen students were recognised at the ceremony: Zackary Marceau (Sports Blue Recipient), Courtney Osborne, Emanuel Limbongan, Hunter Mircev-Cox, Joshua Cotton, Kaarin Goeldner, Ken Dinh, Larissa Jordan, Mahmudur Rahman, Meisha Grant, Nicolas Colbrelli- Adams, Rhiannon Mitchell, Snowy (Zachariah) Frankland and Tyrone Orr.