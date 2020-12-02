Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Jets nail longe range worldie
Soccer

Here’s how your kids can train with A-League stars

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
2nd Dec 2020 8:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

YOUNG footballers will get a rare chance to meet their A-League heroes when they host a coaching clinic in Coffs Harbour.

The Newcastle Jets will be holding the camp ahead of their much-anticipated A-League pre-season fixture against Brisbane Roar at C.ex Stadium on December 12.

The Jets: PLAY program will feature the entire Newcastle Jets squad and give the kids an opportunity to get signatures and photos with their favourite sporting heroes at the end.

Events like this provide inspiration for the next generation of up-and-coming future Jets stars and will be held on Thursday December 10.

The clinic will be limited to 100 places so it is imperative that people get in quick and registrations can be done online at greater.com.au/jetsplay

More Stories

Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman faces court over alleged attack of nurse, cop

        Premium Content Woman faces court over alleged attack of nurse, cop

        News THE Grafton woman was seeking treatment in Lismore Base Hospital at the time of the alleged incident.

        Accused cop biter says police are ‘corrupt’, court hears

        Premium Content Accused cop biter says police are ‘corrupt’, court hears

        News ***GRAPHIC CONTENT*** A Lismore man accused of biting the ear of an off-duty police...

        3 weird things that can cause traffic chaos in Ballina

        Premium Content 3 weird things that can cause traffic chaos in Ballina

        News Road rage and traffic jams are perfectly normal in Byron Bay, but things can get...

        What businesses will open at this coastal subdivision?

        Premium Content What businesses will open at this coastal subdivision?

        News Masterplan for centre will be developed around two anchor tenants